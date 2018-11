Plato Gold Reports on Third Quarter Results And Writes Off Accrued Liabilities

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2018 - Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC) (“Plato” or the “Company”), an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the nine and three months financial results for fiscal 2018 and 2017, as summarized below:





Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

(Unaudited) Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Income $ 2,675 $ 2,015 $ 970 $ 730 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (383,900 ) $ (198,920 ) $ (125,977 ) $ (66,682 ) Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ - $ - $ - $ - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 197,433,061 143,591,655 197,433,061 143,591,655

At the meeting of the board of directors, the current directors and the President & CEO, agreed to write off the accrued liabilities for past directors’ fees from 2008 to 2018 and the accrued liabilities for the President & CEO’s past salary from 2015 to 2018, totaling $685,753.74. This eliminates the amount from the Company’s accrued liabilities, in exchange for $4,662.50 representing the equivalent of $100 per year for each director and for the President & CEO, for past services rendered. The board of directors also set the directors fees at $100 per year and the salary of the President & CEO at $100 per year starting January 1, 2019.

About Plato Gold Corp.

Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with projects in Marathon Ontario, Timmins Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of a total of 19 claims, 263 claim units and 4,208 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon Ontario. In May 2017, Plato signed an option agreement with Rudy Wahl and co-owners to acquire 100% interest in the Good Hope Property.

The Timmins Ontario project includes 4 properties: Guibord, Harker, Holloway and Marriott in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario. Plato holds 50% interest in the Guibord property with the remaining 50% held by Osisko Mining Inc. (“Osisko”). Osisko also holds 80% interest in the Harker property with Plato holding the remaining 20%.

In Argentina, Plato owns a 75% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. (“WMSA”), an Argentina incorporated company. The Lolita Property, held by WMSA, is comprised of a number of contiguous mineral rights totaling 9,672 hectares. Work has advanced on this exploration property to the point that it is drill-ready or ready to be optioned to a partner.

Forward Looking Statements

