Maverix Metals Announces Record Production and Revenue for the Third Quarter 2018

VANCOUVER, Nov. 21, 2018 - Maverix Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Maverix") (TSX-V: MMX) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

For complete details please refer to the Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company's website (www.maverixmetals.com).

All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights

Record revenue of $9.8 million;

Operating cash flow of $6.7 million, excluding changes in non-cash working capital (1) ;

; Adjusted net income of $1.3 million (1) ;

; Record attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 6,195 ounces (1) ;

; Average cash cost per attributable gold equivalent ounce of $167 resulting in cash operating margins of $1,415 per ounce (1) ; and

; and Acquired a pre-existing 1.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on Premier Gold's McCoy-Cove project in Nevada that was originally intended to be included in the royalty portfolio Maverix acquired from Newmont Mining earlier in the year (2).

Outlook

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Maverix has total attributable gold equivalent production of 15,236 ounces(1). Based on its existing royalties and streams, the Company is likely to exceed previously announced guidance of 18,000 to 19,000 ounces.

"Maverix continues to have a strong 2018 with yet another record quarter for both production and revenue," commented Dan O'Flaherty, President and CEO of Maverix. "A number of our assets had positive news this quarter, highlighted by RNC Minerals' discovery at the Beta Hunt mine in Australia".

Royalty Asset Updates

Beta Hunt: On September 9, 2018, RNC Minerals ("RNC") announced the discovery of the "Father's Day Vein", a new high-grade discovery area at the Beta Hunt Mine, from which RNC expects 27,000-30,000 ounces of gold. RNC had record quarterly gold production of 31,360 mined gold ounces for the third quarter 2018, a 199% increase from the third quarter 2017 and a 135% increase from the second quarter 2018. Final gold content estimates for a number of large specimens RNC has recovered from the Beta Hunt Mine, would rank them among the largest ever found.





With two drills on site, RNC has begun a gold exploration program to expand upon the Father's Day Vein discovery. Drilling along strike from the Father's Day Vein discovery area in the A zone is already underway, with planned resource definition drilling targeting the Western Flanks structure poised to begin soon. RNC's technical team is continuing to work on understanding the sediment structures in the mine, which have the potential for additional high grade coarse gold.





For more information refer to www.rncminerals.com and see the news releases dated November 12, 2018, October 24, 2018, and September 9, 2018.



Hope Bay: TMAC Resources Inc. ("TMAC") reported record gold production of 33,100 ounces at Hope Bay for the third quarter, as the processing plant continues to exceed expectations for the pace of ramp up, having averaged 1,900 tonnes per day processed in October with a peak production day of 2,333 tonnes per day. Permitting for Hope Bay's Madrid and Boston zones is ahead of schedule as TMAC received the Project Certificate from the Nunavut Impact Review Board on November 12, 2018 and is expecting to receive the Type A Water Licenses in the first quarter of 2019.





On November 12, 2018, TMAC provided an update on its 2018 exploration activity at both the Doris mine and the Madrid North deposit. Both drilling programs have continued to return high-grade gold assays and define high margin ore. Drilling at Doris has continued to upgrade confidence in and expand on the high grade BTD Extension zone, which remains open to the north. The 2018 drilling at Madrid North has focused on the core of the Naartok West and Naartok East zones, and has confirmed the continuity of both grade and width of mineralization, near surface, which has potential to provide significant high-grade ore early in the Madrid mine plan.





For more information refer to www.tmacresources.com and see the news releases dated November 12, 2018, November 8, 2018 and October 3, 2018.



Silvertip: Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur") announced that the Silvertip mine achieved commercial production September 1, 2018. Processing rates continue to improve as the Company works through its ramp up of the mine and the mill. Coeur remains on track to publish an initial NI 43-101 Technical Report in the fourth quarter and expects around year-end to receive approval of the permit amendment application to operate at 1,000 tonnes per day.





For more information refer to www.coeur.com and see the news release dated October 31, 2018.

Mt. Carlton: On October 11, 2018, Evolution Mining Ltd. ("Evolution") announced that board approval had been received to progress the underground development, Stage 4 pit cut-back and relevant plant modifications at Mt. Carlton, which Evolution is confident will expand the initial underground reserves. Once the underground development is in place, additional drilling will commence to follow up on a number of promising drill intersections that were not originally included in the underground reserves or resources.





Regulatory approval is required for commencement of the underground development. Evolution intends to lodge submissions to the Department of Environment and Science by the end of November. First ore from the underground is planned to be delivered in 2021.





For more information refer to www.evolutionmining.com.au and see the news release dated October 11, 2018.

About Maverix

Maverix is a gold royalty and streaming company. Maverix's mission is to provide its shareholders with significant low risk leverage to the gold price and to increase underlying per share value by expanding its portfolio with acquisitions of high-quality royalties and streams that offer robust returns.

