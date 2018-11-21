Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Gainey Receives TSXV Conditional Approval of Las Margaritas Acquisition

14:40 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, November 21, 2018 - Gainey Capital Corp. (TSX-V: GNC) (OTC PINK: GNYPF) ("Gainey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on the Las Margaritas Option Agreement signed with First Mining Gold Corp. ("FMG") on August 2, 2018. A requirement of conditional approval was the submission by the Company and approval by the TSXV of the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Las Margaritas concession, which has now occurred. The Report was authored by David Dupre/QP and John Wilson/QP. The Company will now complete the necessary requirements to receive full approval from the TSXV within the next 30 days.

David Coburn, Gainey CEO commented "Receiving TSXV approval on the 43-101 Report is a major step in moving forward with Las Margaritas. We can now focus on completing the transaction with FMG and moving our exploration strategy forward."

About Gainey Capital Corp.

Gainey is a gold and silver exploration, development and ore processing company exploring an aggregate of 14,000+ hectares strategically located in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental Trend in western Mexico. The Company's mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day. Additional information on Gainey, its current operations and its vision, is available on the Company's website at www.gaineycapital.com or from info@gaineycapital.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"David Coburn"
David Coburn, Chief Executive Officer

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: 480-347-8904
E-mail: info@gaineycapital.com
Website: www.gaineycapital.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

SOURCE: Gainey Capital Corp.


