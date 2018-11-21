Seahawk Ventures Inc. Closes the First Tranche of the Private Placement Announced on November 5, 2018

Vancouver, November 21, 2018 - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the Private Placement as announced on November 5, 2018 (see news release) and raised gross proceeds of $912,240.00. Seahawk issued 350,750 shares in the Placement for $0.32 per share, and 2,000,000 shares on a flow-through basis at a price of $0.40 per share. A further news release will be issued on the closing of the balance of the placement.

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is now the 3rd largest land owner in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada, with 100% ownership of several mineral properties.

