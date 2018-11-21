Dynacor Produces 7,352 Ounces of Gold in October, Its Best 2018 Monthly Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2018 - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG / OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to announce today its October gold production results, which were the best monthly gold production results in 2018.



Monthly gold production (in oz.) at the Veta Dorada Plant 2018





In October, the Corporation produced 7 352 ounces of gold, a 11% monthly average increase from the previous nine months. The total amount of ore purchased in October also increased by 11% compared to the average of the previous nine months.

Dynacor, the largest publicly owned ore processing company in Peru has a proven and long history of purchasing high-grade ore in the country. As history illustrates, gold production is highest during the last quarter of the year (Oct-Dec). The Corporation expects to report its best quarter for 2018 at approximately 22,500 ounces for an annual total of 82,000 ounces of gold, a 2.6% year over year increase and all-time high over Dynacor’s last decade of production.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2016 (73,477 ounces). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

