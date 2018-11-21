Geomega Resources Inc.: Annual Meeting Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2018 - Geomega Resources Inc. (“GéoMégA” or the “Corporation”) (TSX.V: GMA) announces that shareholders have approved all resolutions put forth at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held in Montreal, Quebec, on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Gilles Gingras, Kiril Mugerman, Mario Spino, Kosta Kostic and Jean Demers were re-elected to serve as directors of the Corporation (the “Board”). In addition, the Corporation announces the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as auditors for the ongoing year and the re-approval of the 10% rolling stock option plan.

Subsequent to the Annual Meeting, the directors renewed Kiril Mugerman as President and Chief Executive Officer, Pouya Hajiani as Chief Technology Officer, Mathieu Bourdeau as Chief Financial Officer, Alain Cayer as Vice President of Exploration and nominated Mathieu Bourdeau as Corporate Secretary.

“The last year has been one of the most important for the corporation. Much progress has been made in technology and the foundations have been set for years of growth. Through this, we have managed to build a strong team that I think will allow us to take the Corporation to another level through the exciting years to come.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of GéoMégA.

Stock Option Grants

Pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, a total of 1,000,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.085 per option have been granted to directors, officers and employees of the Corporation and its subsidiaries. These options may be exercised for a period of 5 years after the grant date and they vest gradually over a period of 24 months from the day of grant, at a rate of 1/4 per six-month period, in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation.

About GéoMégA (www.geomega.ca)

GéoMégA is a mineral exploration and evaluation company focused on the discovery and sustainable development of economic deposits of metals in Québec. GéoMégA is committed to meeting the Canadian mining industry standards and distinguishing itself with innovative engineering, stakeholders’ engagement and dedication to local transformation benefits. GéoMégA holds over 17.8M shares and over 20% of Kintavar Exploration Inc. who is advancing the Mitchi stratiform copper project in Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Kiril Mugerman

President and CEO

GéoMégA

450-641-5119 ext.5653

kmugerman@geomega.ca

