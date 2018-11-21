Happy Creek samples 7.43% WO(3) at Fox tungsten property

Vancouver, November 21, 2018 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: HPY) (the "Company"), is providing results of further work completed in 2018 on its 100% owned Fox tungsten property in south central B.C., Canada.

Following up on prospecting work completed in 2017, in late September 2018 several days of geological work focussed to the south of the existing Ridley Creek deposit, a calc-silicate-hosted tungsten skarn. In this area, three definable layers of calc-silicate rock occur that are estimated to be up to 30 metres in thickness but are poorly exposed or buried under shallow soil and talus. This favorable geology was carefully followed, and soil or talus locally cleared off with hand tools to confirm continuity along strike and expose bedrock for chip sampling.

2018 Ridley Creek Rock Sample Summary Table. * All mineralized widths remain open. G= grab

Sample Width * W03 % F18-3 0.60 0.453 F18-6 &7 3.15 0.610 F18-8 0.35 1.126 F18-9 0.35 7.430 F18-10 0.20 0.097 F18-11 G 0.135 F18-12 0.30 0.738 F18M-1 0.30 0.113 F18M-2 0.30 1.061 F18M-3 0.40 0.252

The mineralized sample widths are open due to the gentle dip of the calc silicate unit and soil/talus cover which limited the ability to expose the full thickness of bedrock using hand tools. Samples 6 and 7 are vertically oriented chip samples on a small cliff approximately 25 metres south of previous trenches at the Ridley Creek deposit. These samples together represent approximately 3.15 metres averaging 0.61% W03 and the mineralized zone is open in width and on strike to the south. This portion of the Ridley Creek deposit remains untested by drilling.

The other samples collected are located between 100 and 240 metres south of the Ridley Creek resource. Samples returned values up to 7.43% W03, 0.43% zinc and drilling is required to test the total thickness and extent of these at-surface mineralized zones. Results continue to return positive and high-grade tungsten values in a near-surface setting between the Ridley Creek and BN resources that are approximately one km apart.

The Company also announces that forestry activities include a bridge over Deception Creek with plans to construct road access and operations up the southwest side of Deception Mountain to within approximately 4 km of the BN zone. These recent developments will not only bring road access much closer to the Company's existing resources, but also to the western side of the project area where no previous exploration has been performed. On October 18th, two samples of stream sediment (not pan concentrates) collected from creeks draining the west side of Deception mountain showed significant visible scheelite (tungsten mineral) under UV light and is a positive indication that a new area of tungsten skarn occurs on the property.

About the Fox tungsten property

The Fox is a new discovery located 75 km northeast of 100 Mile House, B.C. Happy Creek first discovered high grade tungsten over significant width by drilling in 2011. The project now has a resource with 582,400 tonnes (indicated) grading 0.826% WO3 and 565,000 tonnes (inferred) grading 1.231% WO3. These resources are from primarily two deposits that remain open and are among the highest grade in the western world. The project holds six significant at-surface tungsten zones within an area 10 km by 3 km in dimension.

More detail on the Fox tungsten property can be found on the Company's website at www.happycreekminerals.com .

David Blann, P.Eng., Director, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the preparation and approval of the technical information disclosed in the news release. Tungsten and zinc analyses are performed at SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, B.C. using a GE_ICP90A, a peroxide fusion and for samples greater than 4% W, Go_XRF77B (XRF). Values of W are converted to W03 by multiplying by 1.261.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements that address capital costs, recovery, grade, and timing of work or plans at the Company's mineral projects. Forward-looking information may be, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "planned", "continue", "expect", "thought to", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "opportunity", "further" and others, or which describes a goal or action, event or result such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be undertaken, occur or achieved. Statements also include those that address future mineral production, reserve potential, potential size or scale of a mineralized zone, potential expansion of mineralization, potential type(s) of mining, potential grades as well as to Happy creek's ability to fund ongoing expenditure, or assumptions about future metal or mineral prices, currency exchange rates, metallurgical recoveries and grades, favourable operating conditions, access, political stability, obtaining or renewal of existing or required mineral titles, licenses and permits, labour stability, market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, anticipated costs and expenditures. Assumptions may be based on factors and events that are not within the control of Happy creek and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to materially differ, and/or any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information on risks and uncertainties can be found within Financial Statements, Prospectus and other materials found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Happy creek has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Happy creek withholds any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

David Blann, P.Eng., Director, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the preparation and approval of the technical information disclosed in the news release. Tungsten and zinc analyses are performed at SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, B.C. using a GE_ICP90A, a peroxide fusion and for samples greater than 4% W, Go_XRF77B (XRF). Values of W are converted to W03 by multiplying by 1.261.

