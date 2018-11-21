Cartier Iron - Big Easy Property Royalty Payment

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2018 - Cartier Iron Corp. (CSE: CFE) (“Cartier Iron”), announces that in connection with its acquisition of the Big Easy Property, located in Newfoundland and Labrador (see Cartier Iron’s news release dated October 31, 2017), it has deferred a payment of $75,000 due to an arm’s length royalty holder until February 21, 2019, from the original due date of November 21, 2018. As consideration for this deferral, the arm’s length royalty holder is to receive 50,000 common shares of Cartier Iron at a deemed value of $0.095 per share.



All securities issued pursuant to the deferral will be subject to the applicable statutory four-month hold period.

About Cartier Iron Corporation

Cartier Iron is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing significant iron ore resources in Quebec, and a potentially significant gold property in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's iron ore projects include the Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec. The Big Easy gold property is located in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland.

