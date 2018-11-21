Capstone Mining to Attend Upcoming Scotiabank Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, Nov. 21, 2018 - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) announced that management will attend the Scotiabank Mining Conference in Toronto, Ontario. Darren Pylot, President and CEO will be presenting on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Capstone's most recent corporate presentation is available at: http://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada currently on care and maintenance, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

