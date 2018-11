Whitecap Resources Inc. 2019 Budget Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, Nov. 21, 2018 - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) announces that it intends to release its 2019 budget before market open on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-390-0605 or (587) 880-2175 or (416) 764-8609

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Whitecap's website at www.wcap.ca by selecting "Investors", then "Presentations & Events". Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available for approximately 14 days.

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until December 19, 2018 by dialing 1-888-390-0541, passcode 041839#.

