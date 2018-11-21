Mirasol - Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, Nov. 21, 2018 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") reports that Borden R. Putnam III has resigned as a director effective November 20, 2018. Mr. Putnam has served on the Board since December 2012, and has been involved in various committees as an independent director during his tenure.

Dana Prince, the Chairman of the Company, stated that "Borden's technical expertise and passionate commitment have been valuable contributions to the development of the Company over the past six years. On behalf of the Board and management of the Company, I would like to thank Borden for his service to the Company and wish him well for his future endeavors."

About Mirasol Resources Ltd:

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age Au+Ag district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

