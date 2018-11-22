Kincora reports on engagement of consultant

VANCOUVER, Nov. 21, 2018 - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the "Company", "Kincora") (TSXV:KCC) announces that, effective August 1, 2017, it engaged Palisade Global Investments Ltd. ("Palisade") as an independent consultant to assist the Company in increasing its exposure to the investment community by arranging introductions to qualified investors, fund managers, brokers and analysts, assisting the Company in expanding the distribution of its news releases and marketing materials, including dissemination via social media and through personal email communications, and engaging newsletter writers to cover the Company. Palisade will also generate research reports on the Company and act as advisors for potential corporate transactions.

Palisade is an resource advisory group based in Belize, which focuses on small cap investments. Collin Kettell, CEO and partner, founded Palisade with Sean Zubick in early 2013 with the goal of investing in and backing undervalued junior mining companies, benefiting from background in project finance and corporate development within the sector.

Under the terms of the engagement Palisade is to provide services for a 24 month period ending July 31, 2019 for a fee of $15,625 per month, which has been prepaid in full, plus expenses.

Palisade has been issued 250,000 options with an exercise price of $0.445 and a term of 36 months, and owns 2,272,727 ordinary shares.

About Kincora

Kincora is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a focus on Tier 1 copper-gold projects in Mongolia. For further information: www.kincoracopper.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Kincora Copper Ltd.