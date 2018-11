Gray Rock Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November21, 2018 / Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (GRK: TSX.V, "Gray Rock" or the "Company Todayannounced that Malcolm Davidson, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), will departthe Company immediately.

"Mr. Davidson spent eight years with Gray Rock and we wishhim the best in his future endeavours" said David Wolfin, President and CEO."He built a strong finance team which will manage the transition to a new CFOeffectively."

The company will begin the selection process for a new CFOimmediately, including external candidates. Nathan Harte, Gray Rock's CorporateController, will act as interim CFO.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Wolfin"

_________________________________

David Wolfin

President & CEO

SOURCE: Gray Rock Resources Ltd.