Atalaya Mining PLC Announces 3rd Quarter Results

NICOSIA, November 22, 2018 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM: ATYM; TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, is pleased to announce its unaudited quarterly results for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2018, together with the unaudited, condensed, interim consolidated financial statements.

In particular, the Group has increased its 2018 guidance due to the operating improvements delivered during the nine months ended 30 September 2018, outlined in detail below.

Contained copper production is expected to be between 39,000 tonnes and 41,000 tonnes (previous guidance of 37,000 to 40,000 tonnes) owing to a combination of improved recoveries, ore grade and throughput. Cash costs and All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are also revised and are now expected to be within $1.95-$2.10 and $2.25-$2.40 per pound of copper, respectively (previously estimated to be in the range of $2.50/lb - $2.60/lb).

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX listed mining and development group. It produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its fully owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain, which is also undergoing a brownfield expansion. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently at the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

