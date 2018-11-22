Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces 3rd Quarter Results

08:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

NICOSIA, November 22, 2018 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM: ATYM; TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, is pleased to announce its unaudited quarterly results for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2018, together with the unaudited, condensed, interim consolidated financial statements.

In particular, the Group has increased its 2018 guidance due to the operating improvements delivered during the nine months ended 30 September 2018, outlined in detail below.

Contained copper production is expected to be between 39,000 tonnes and 41,000 tonnes (previous guidance of 37,000 to 40,000 tonnes) owing to a combination of improved recoveries, ore grade and throughput. Cash costs and All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are also revised and are now expected to be within $1.95-$2.10 and $2.25-$2.40 per pound of copper, respectively (previously estimated to be in the range of $2.50/lb - $2.60/lb).

Please click on, or paste the following link into your web browser to view the full announcement;

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1379I_1-2018-11-21.pdf

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX listed mining and development group. It produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its fully owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain, which is also undergoing a brownfield expansion. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently at the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications (Financial PR)

Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+44 20 7680 6550

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Martin Davison / Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor/ James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner

+44 20 7236 1010


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc


Atalaya Mining plc

Bergbau
Zypern
www.atalayamining.com


