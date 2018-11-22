VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2018 / ("Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont" or the "Company") (TSX.V:BEA; FSE: L3L1;DTC Eligible – CUSIP 080499403).

Kibby Basin – Drilling to Commence

HarrisExploration Drilling and Associates owner, Pat Harris, has advised Belmont thatthey are ready to begin mobilizingdrilling equipment to the Kibby Basin and drilling is expected to commence after the Thanksgiving holiday. Hole KB-4 targets a prominent structure within the large MT anomaly defined fromthe Quantec's MT survey completed in February, 2018. The site is located approximately 2300 metres northeast of hole KB-3, drilled in August.See drill hole map which outlines Holes KB-1to 4 and other proposed hole locations; http://www.belmontresources.com/maps-kibby%20basin.html#&gid=1&pid=6 & http://www.belmontresources.com/maps-kibby%20basin.html#&gid=1&pid=7

Harris will be using aRD-10 rotary drill and estimates that KB-4 will take approximately oneweek to reach the proposed initial depth of 1200 feet, after which down-holegeophysical surveying will be carried out. After the results of the geophysicalsurvey are analyzed, the most favorable layers for lithium brine will beidentified for sampling and testing of formation waters, possibly followed by deeper drilling.Specialized casing and equipment willbe used in the drill hole to allow the best and most representative samples tobe obtained.

Sediment samples will also be taken byBelmont's on-site geologist during drilling and these samples will be loggedand prepared for assay in the same manner as for previous drill holes.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Robert ("Bob")G. Cuffney, Certified Professional Geologist, a Qualified Person as defined byNational Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical informationin this news release.

Munich Exhibition successful

Mr. Gary Musil,CFO/Director of Belmont with Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSX.V: ZC) and other Zimtuassociated companies showcased the Company for two days at the InternationalPrecious Metals & Commodities (Edelmetall & Rohstoffmesse) Show inMunich, Germany – November 9th & 10th, 2018.A number of long time investors of Belmont, as well as recent investorsdropped by our booth for updates and questions on our Kibby progress.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is anemerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration anddevelopment of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, U.S.A.

On March 30, 2016; the Company acquired sixteen placer(16) mining claims, representing 1036 hectares (2,560 acres) in EsmeraldaCounty, Nevada, U.S.A. The Kibby Basinproperty is located 65 km north of Clayton Valley, Nevada-U.S.A. The Company believes the property to behighly prospective to host lithium.Subsequent ground geophysics & gravitysurveys, surface sampling and a two hole- 2046 ft. diamond drill program have confirmedthe presence of lithium on Kibby.

In June 2018; the Company has updated its landposition staking, and now holds 126 x 20 acre additional placer mineral claimstotaling approx. 1,020 hectares ( 2,520 acres) , adjoining the Kibby 16, for atotal Kibby Basin land position (the"Property") to 2,056 hectares (5,080 acres).

In 50/50 ownershipwith International Montoro Resources Inc., Belmont has acquired and is exploring joint ventureopportunities for its two significant uranium properties(Crackingstone -982 ha & Orbit Lake – 11,109 ha) in the Uranium CityDistrict in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

