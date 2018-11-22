Sandy Lake Gold Inc. announces appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2018 - Sandy Lake Gold Inc. (“Sandy Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SLAU) announces that Marie-Josée Audet has stepped down as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Yajian Wang has been appointed to the position of CFO.



The Company wishes to thank Ms. Audet for her services over the past three years.

Ms. Wang holds a degree of Master of Applied Science, enterprise systems engineering, from the University of Waterloo; and a degree of Master of Business Administration, Financial and Accounting from Wilfrid Laurier University; Waterloo, Canada. She has 25 years of financial and accounting experience.

