Sandy Lake Gold Inc. announces appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2018 - Sandy Lake Gold Inc. (“Sandy Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SLAU) announces that Marie-Josée Audet has stepped down as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Yajian Wang has been appointed to the position of CFO.
The Company wishes to thank Ms. Audet for her services over the past three years.
Ms. Wang holds a degree of Master of Applied Science, enterprise systems engineering, from the University of Waterloo; and a degree of Master of Business Administration, Financial and Accounting from Wilfrid Laurier University; Waterloo, Canada. She has 25 years of financial and accounting experience.
CONTACT INFORMATION For further information contact: Sandy Lake Gold Inc. Patrick Sheridan, CEO Suite 1101– 141 Adelaide Street West Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5 Telephone: (416) 628-5904
Email: info@sandylake.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!