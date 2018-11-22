Vanadium One Energy Director Rodney Ireland Retires from Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE/ November 22, 2018 / Vanadium One Energy Corp. (TSXV:VONE), announcesthat the Board of Directors has accepted the retirement of Mr. Rodney Irelandas a Director, effective immediately.

Martin Walter, CEO, commented, "Rodney has performedadmirably as a Director and has served the Company well during its early stagesof growth and development.We lookforward to continuing to work with Rodney in other capacities with theCompany."

About VanadiumOne Energy Corp.:

VanadiumOne Energy Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto,Canada.The Company is focused onadvancing the Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Project, in Chibougamau,Quebec.The goal is to define the extentof this resource and demonstrate its economic viability.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE ENERGY CORP.

For FurtherInformation:

Martin Walter,CEO

Tel: 416-599-8547

Rodney Ireland,Investor Relations

Tel: 416-599-8547

info@vanadiumone.com

www.vanadiumone.com

Cautionary NoteRegarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSXVenture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is definedin the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for theadequacy or accuracy of this release.

This newsrelease contains "forward-looking information" including statementswith respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. Thisforward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties andother factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievementsof the Company to be materially different from any future results, performanceor achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company'sfiling on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transactioninvolving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information containedherein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Companydisclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update anyforward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance thatforward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader iscautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

