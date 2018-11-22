GrowMax Resources Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2018 - GrowMax Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “GrowMax”) (TSX-V: GRO) announces that it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Interim MD&A – Quarterly Highlights relating to its third quarter 2018 results. These filings can be accessed on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.growmaxcorp.com.

Stephen Keith, GrowMax Resources’ President & CEO, stated, “We at GrowMax are very pleased with the results of our initiatives over the last year and how that is translating into cash conservation. Executive and Director’s compensation for the first three quarters of 2018 is now half of that of the first three quarters of 2017 and 2016, with an even bigger reduction if compared to the first three quarters of 2015. Spending has been reduced significantly and the company remains focused on delivering growth to shareholders.”

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following Summary of Selected Financial Highlights have been derived from the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Interim MD&A – Quarterly Highlights. Readers are encouraged to review the entire Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Interim MD&A – Quarterly Highlights. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

($ in thousands) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents 32,522 39,157 Working capital 32,258 39,560





Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($ in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 General and administrative expenses

(excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation) 1,880 930 3,489 2,940 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 729 1,674 (1,339 ) 3,335 Capital expenditures, net 860 709 3,721 4,177 Net cash used by operating activities 2,685 4,202 3,951 7,048

The reduction of cash and cash equivalents includes the $1.8 million loan to Fertimar Mineração e Navegação Ltda. (“Fertimar”), a secured interest-bearing loan. Additionally, GrowMax incurred significant professional and consulting fees for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 related to the potential acquisition of Fertimar and the requisition notice received from dissident shareholders. These professional and consulting fees are not in the normal course of the business.

About GrowMax Resources Corp.

GrowMax Resources Corp. is a publicly listed Canadian company focused on exploration and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources on its Bayovar Property, which is located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. GrowMax is also concentrating its efforts on leveraging its existing balance sheet to consolidate junior fertilizer assets in Latin America, targeting projects with favourable margins and generating cash flow. The Company’s vision is to become a prominent player in the Latin American fertilizer industry.

GrowMax owns approximately 95% of GrowMax Agri Corp., a private company that owns 100% of the Bayovar Property, which currently covers approximately 227,000 gross acres. The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO) and its affiliates own approximately 5% of GrowMax Agri Corp.

