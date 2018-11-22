Camino Provides Update Ahead of 2019 Drilling Program

Edmonton, November 22, 2018 - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTCQB: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is in the process of completing extensive surface exploration on the 20,000 hectare Chapitos Copper-Gold project, near Chala, Southern Peru.

Since August, Camino has intensified surface exploration on the Chapitos project and has commenced planning the 2019 exploration and drilling program. Fieldwork comprised both regional and detailed mapping at 1:25,000 and 1:5,000 scales, soil and rock sampling, lithological simplification and review and coordination with geological surface mapping.

CEO John Williamson commented, "We are excited to see results of our teams' efforts come together. The Chapitos project has widespread Copper and Gold occurrences with high potential for expansion and new discoveries."

The purpose of the fieldwork program was twofold: to investigate the resource potential of the Chapitos property as a whole and to better understand the geological environment that hosts the Copper and Gold occurrences located throughout the property, and secondly, to better understand the structurally controlled Copper occurrences that exist within the Diva Fault system, namely Adrianna, Katty, Pilar, Maria, and Vicky occurrences. Results of this program are currently being compiled and will be interpreted to generate new drill targets. We anticipate completion during Q1 2019.

The 2019 drilling and exploration program will continue to define and expand mineralized zones at the Adriana and Katty zones where drilling has intersected 1.31% copper over 82.5m (Adriana DCH-024, press release October 2, 2017) and 1.20% copper over 21.4m (Katty DCH-014, press release August 22, 2017). We are working to gain a better understanding of the geology and the structural controls of the mineralization with the intent to gather information for a future resource estimation effort.

The ongoing program is conducted by a team comprising Camino personnel with the assistance of geological consultants.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery-oriented mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade copper and precious metal projects. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

