Opus One Announces Warrant Extension

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2018 - OPUS ONE Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “OPUS ONE”) – (TSX Venture Exchange: OOR) announces it has decided to extend, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), the expiry dates of a total of 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued under a non-brokered private placement completed by the Company in the summer of 2017 (for more details, see the Company’s press releases dated June 22, 2017 and August 3, 2017).

A total of 7,200,000 Warrants issued on June 21, 2017 and 2,800,000 Warrants issued on August 3, 2017, exercisable for common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share, are set to expire on December 21, 2018 and February 3, 2019, respectively. The Company is proposing to extend the expiry date of these Warrants by an additional 24 months, thereby expiring at 5:00 PM (eastern time) on December 21, 2020 and February 3, 2021, respectively.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain the same. The proposed extension is conditional upon the receipt of the approval of the Exchange.

About Opus One

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau areas. Opus One controls a 90% to 100% interest in the following projects:

  • Bachelor Extension property is adjacent to Metanor Resources Inc.- Bachelor Gold Mine (100%).
  • Vezza Extension and Vezza North are located few kilometers West and North of Nottaway Resources’ Vezza Mine (both 100%).
  • Courvillle property is located east of Val D’Or (90%)

In addition, Opus One detains the right to earn a 100% interest in three highly prospective properties, all of which are easily accessible by a network of all-season roads. They are as follows:

  • Fecteau property, located in the Urban-Barry greenstone belt, east of Osisko Mining’s Windfall Lake deposit, currently one of the most active exploration area in Canada;
  • Winwin property, located directly North of Iamgold’s Monster Lake property, and
  • Grizzly property, located 40 kilometers north-west of the city of Chapais in a similar geological setting to Northern Superior’s Croteau East project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:
Louis Morin, CEO
514.591.3988
info@OpusOneResources.com

Visit our website at www.OpusOneResources.com


Opus One Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.opusoneresources.com


