Carube Expands Gold in Soil Anomaly at Main Ridge

Toronto, November 22, 2018 - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) is pleased to report positive results from its ongoing surface exploration program at the Company's 100% owned Main Ridge Project ("MR") in Jamaica. Assay results have been received from the soil sampling over the eastern area of MR, which has extended the gold soil anomaly further east. A grid-based soil sampling program has extended the strike length of the coherent zone of strong gold in soils to 5,500 meters and is coincident and parallel to the trend of the Bennet Gold Zone ("BGZ").

Highlights of recent exploration activities:

Two strongly anomalous gold in soil zones identified at eastern Main Ridge

Up to 2110ppb gold in soils at John Austin prospect

Up to 1140ppb gold in soils at Guava Ridge prospect

Mr. Stephen Hughes, CEO, commented: "Sampling east of the Former Pennants Mine has confirmed more than 5.5km of anomalous gold in soils at Main Ridge Project area. Our detailed mapping and rock sampling west of the former Pennants Mine shows gold mineralization associated with quartz, carbonate and adularia veining that is controlled by two structural trends. We will now endeavour to confirm the style and controls of the gold mineralization at eastern MR area, as the exploration development of this project continues."





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/41206_a3f5cb59746de989_001full.jpg

Figure 1: Main Ridge Project area, showing color plot of gold in soil geochemistry

(Note - Pennants gold mine does not occur within Carube's Main Ridge SEPL)

EXPLORATION RESULTS

Grid soil sampling completed at eastern MR, carried out at 100 metre spacings over an area measuring 1500 meters by 1900 meters, for a total 326 samples. Soil lines are oriented in a north-south pattern due to the prominent northwest - southeast and northeast - southwest oriented structures that appear to control gold mineralization at MR. Assays were completed by ALS Canada Ltd, multi-element analysis done by 35-element aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES analysis using a 50-gram subsample, and gold was analyzed for by Fire Assay - Atomic Absorption using a 30-gram split. With respect to rock chip sampling, to date a total 468 samples have been collected and assayed from MR and a further 37 grab and channel samples were recently collected and assays are pending.

Two prominent gold-in-soil anomalies have been identified at eastern MR, namely John Austin and Guava Ridge prospects.

John Austin Prospect: Interpreted as a southeast extension and located approximately 1500 meters southeast of the former Pennants mine. The gold in soil anomaly occurs along trend of Pennants deposit and individual soil samples assays range from below detection to 2110ppb gold. Guava Ridge Prospect: The gold in soil anomaly occurs at the interpreted intersection of two major structures, a major northwest - southeast low angle fault and late stage northeast - southwest cross-cutting structures. Individual soil samples assays range from below detection to 1140ppb gold.

At John Austin geologists collected numerous rock chip samples from multiple outcrops of sheared quartz veins in faults and with associated clay-limonite-goethite alteration. Rock chip grab samples from this area assayed below detection up to 1.19g/t gold, and results are pending for the latest channel samples collected across mineralized structures. At Guava Ridge intense clay-limonite-chlorite-epidote alteration is associated with an east-west trending structural zone. Grab samples returned from below detection up to 0.21g/t Au, and results are pending for the most recent channel samples collected from this area.

DISCUSSION

Carube is encouraged by the recent discovery of five gold prospects within the Main Ridge project area, which have been defined within ten weeks of commencement of the field activities at MR. Results to date validate the exploration team's interpretation that the gold-bearing quartz-adularia-rhodochrosite veins extend northwest and southeast of the former Pennants gold mine. The exploration team will continue mapping, sampling, and trenching west and east of the former Pennants mine. Future work will also focus on follow-up mapping and sampling to define the source of high copper in soils within the project area.

ABOUT CARUBE COPPER

Carube Copper is focused on creating substantive long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of world class copper and gold deposits. Carube currently holds a 100% interest in 11 licenses covering 535 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, and a 100% interest in three porphyry copper-gold properties covering 492 km2 within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia. Carube is actively searching for additional high potential copper and gold properties to add to its portfolio.

