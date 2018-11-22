Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Pieridae Energy Announces Third Quarter Results and Provides an Update on the Ikkuma Arrangement

20:52 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR
DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Nov. 22, 2018 - Pieridae Energy Ltd. (“Pieridae”) (PEA - TSXV) is pleased to announce that it has filed its third quarter unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018. Pieridae is a reporting issuer or the equivalent in British Columbia, Alberta and Québec. It is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEA. Pieridae's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and MD&A are available on our website at www.pieridaeenergy.com, and are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


Selected Q3 Financial Results:
For the three months ended
September 30		 For the nine months ended
September 30
($000s, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017
Net loss attributable to equity holders (20,368) (2,131) (26,021) (5,761)
Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.40) (0.06) (0.51) (0.17)
As at
September 30, 2018		 As at
December 31, 2018
Cash & Cash Equivalents 12,683 21,238
Working capital (52) 10,379
Total assets 52,315 74,045
Total liabilities 16,991 14,683
Equity 35,324 59,362

Aquistion of Ikkuma Resource Corp. (Ikkuma):

On November 13, 2018 Pieridae and Ikkuma entered an Arrangement Agreement Amending Agreement (the Amendment). This Amendment has been filed on the Pieridae’s SEDAR profile. In addition, on November 13, 2018 Ikkuma received an interim order from the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta to move forward with obtaining Shareholders’ approval of the Arrangement. Ikkuma issued an information circular to its shareholders on November 19, 2018 which has been filed on Ikkuma’s SEDAR profile. The shareholders’ meeting to vote on the Arrangement is scheduled for December 17, 2018.

About Pieridae

Founded in 2011, Pieridae, a majority Canadian owned corporation based in Calgary, is focused on the development of integrated energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of natural gas to the development, construction and operation of the Goldboro LNG facility and the production of LNG for sale to Europe and other markets. Pieridae is on the leading edge of the re-integration of the LNG value chain in North America. Pieridae has 50,572,765 shares issued and outstanding which trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (PEA).

For further information please contact:

Alfred Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (418) 657-1966

Melanie Litoski, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (418) 657-1966

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap