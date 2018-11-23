Meridian Mining Exploration Update

Tin bearing greisen alteration discovered along flank of radiometric anomaly

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2018 - Meridian Mining SE (TSXV: MNO) ("Meridian" or the "Company") today announces the discovery of tin (Sn) bearing greisen altered granites within its Espigão production and exploration tenements in Rondônia Brazil ("the Project"). Located on the flank of a radiometric anomaly, the greisen-altered granites hosting cassiterite were mapped and assayed, returning strong Sn grades. This is the first discovery of greisen alteration and bedrock tin mineralization on the Project, and was a result of the expanded technical focus on the manganese and polymetallic potential of the Project.

The highlights from the discovery are:

Rock chip tin grades reported by XRF analysis at SGS laboratories, Belo Horizonte:

Sample BMRK00469 assayed 0.79% SnO2; Sample BMRK00470 assayed 0.33% SnO2; Sample BMRK00472 assayed 0.21% SnO2;





Surface samples are located along the flank of a radiometric boundary. Tin is known from drainage pan-concentrate samples associated with the same anomaly to the east and south east, but had not previously been traced to a source.





The location conforms to the larger polymetallic system the Company is mapping.

The greisen alteration was discovered during an exploration traverse along the extension of the Antônio Gomes manganese trend. The location is on the southern boundary of a radiometric anomaly, marked by a coarse-grained granite (Figure 1, Figure 2; Figure 3). The objective of the traverse was to investigate the possibility of anomalous metals (either manganese, base or precious metals) situated along the granite's southern flank.

Pitting and trenching are required to confirm the width of the zone, with the micaceous greisen being recessively weathered. The identification of tin mineralization along the radiometric boundary zone provides a focal point in the search for additional bedrock tin sources to the various cassiterite occurrences recognised in the drainage systems of the Project area.

Mr. Clark, Interim CEO & President, states, "The discovery of tin bearing greisen altered granites is a first for the Project and a great result. The initiative shown by the Company's geology and environmental team in walking the trend and discovering this very interesting mineralisation is a positive result for the Company's shareholders and supporters. I look forward to see how this develops both locally and also within the larger polymetallic system of the Project."

The rock chip samples have been analysed by an accredited SGS Laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Samples are dried, crushed to 3 mm, homogenised, then a split is pulverised to produce a pulp of 250 - 300 g with 95% passing 150 mesh. Submissions include certified references to monitor laboratory performance, which have returned results within the expected laboratory analytical error margins. Laboratory protocols include blanks, duplicates and repeats. Oxides have been analysed by lithium-borate fusion - XRF techniques (method code XRF80B). Minor elements have been analysed by lithium metaborate fusion and ICP-MS finish. Until dispatch, samples are stored in the company's supervised stockpile yard or exploration office. The samples are couriered to the assay laboratory. Pulps and rejects are returned to the Company and archived. Surface stream anomalies have been defined by a pan-concentrate program with positive gold and cassiterite gold results cross-checked by mineralogical reports at SGS Laboratories in Brasília. The drainage sampling is collected in a 20 liter bucket of alluvium from the lower level of a stream channel, and provides a qualitative indication of the presence of metal sources in the catchment areas.

Qualified person

The technical information about the Company's exploration activity has been prepared under the supervision of and verified by Dr. Adrian McArthur (B.Sc. Hons, PhD. FAusIMM), the Chief Geologist of Meridian Mining, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining SE is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and mining activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on exploring and developing the Espigão manganese and gold projects, the Bom Futuro tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondônia. Meridian is currently producing high grade manganese at its project located at Espigão do Oeste.

