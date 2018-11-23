BlackPearl Provides Update on Upcoming Special Meeting of Securityholders

CALGARY, Nov. 22, 2018 - BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl") (TSX: PXX, Nasdaq Stockholm: PXXS) wishes to advise that the meeting materials for the upcoming special meeting of securityholders scheduled to take place on Friday, December 7, 2018 were mailed to registered securityholders in accordance with the previously granted court order. Because of the ongoing rotating strikes by Canada Post employees across Canada and the reported backlog of mail in parts of the Canadian postal system, there may be some uncertainty as to the timing of the delivery of the meeting materials to registered securityholders resident in Canada. View PDF Version.

BlackPearl wishes to remind securityholders that the meeting materials are available on BlackPearl's website at www.blackpearlresources.ca and under BlackPearl's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Registered securityholders can also call BlackPearl's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, at 1-800-564-6253 (Toll Free in North America) or 1-514- 982-7555 (International Direct Dial) to request that the meeting materials be emailed to them or delivered to them by courier.

Due to the ongoing postal disruption in Canada, all registered securityholders who are unable to attend the special meeting of securityholders in person are encouraged to exercise their right to vote by any one of the following methods:

by completing, dating and signing the form of proxy included in the meeting materials and returning it to Computershare Trust Company of Canada by facsimile at 1-866-249-7775 (Toll Free in North America) or 1-416-263-9524 (International Direct Dial);



by visiting www.investorvote.com and following the on-screen instructions; or



by calling 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) (Toll Free in North America) or 1-312-588-4290 (International Direct Dial).

Proxies or voting instructions must be received no later than 9:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

The information in this news release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 8:30 p.m. Toronto time on November 22, 2018.

