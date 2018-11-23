Results of Annual General Meeting

MELBOURNE, Nov. 23, 2018 - Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. (Clean TeQ or Company) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) announces the results of voting by shareholders during the company’s Annual General Meeting held on 22 November 2018.

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Resolution Details Results Resolution Resolution Type Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained/Excluded* Result 1 Adoption of Remuneration Report Ordinary 165,757,845 73.44 % 59,962,615 26.56 % 1,450,112 - Carried** 2 Election of Ms Judith Downes as a Director of the Company Ordinary 428,581,418 96.30 % 16,466,939 3.70 % 352,353 - Carried 3 Re-election of Mr Robert Freidland as a Director of the Company Ordinary 364,188,059 81.83 % 80,849,379 18.17 % 363,273 - Carried 4 Re-election of Mr Ian Knight as a Director of the Company Ordinary 411,500,913 92.81 % 31,874,099 7.19 % 378,859 - Carried 5 Approval to Issue 100,757 Performance Rights to Mr Sam Riggall Ordinary 412,399,907 99.20 % 3,344,523 0.80 % 28,009,441 - Carried 6 Approval to Issue 142,341 Performance Rights to Mr Sam Riggall Ordinary 410,698,001 98.79 % 5,040,097 1.21 % 28,015,773 - Carried 7 Approval to Issue 78,192 Shares to Mr Sam Riggall Ordinary 368,835,962 88.37 % 48,528,232 11.63 % 28,036,516 - Carried

*Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

**Resolution 1 was passed as on ordinary resolution however a first strike has been noted.

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual General Meeting will be available in the company’s report of voting results filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For more information, please contact:

Richard Glass, Investor Relations (Australia) +61 3 9797 6781 Evan Young, Investor Relations (North America) +1 647 808 2141

