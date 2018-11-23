Orocobre Limited - RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

BRISBANE, Nov. 23, 2018 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning 23 November 2018.

Details of the votes cast are as follows:

Resolution For Against Abstain 1. Adoption of the Directors' Remuneration Report 119,312,028 96.81% 3,927,354 3.19% 466,543 2. Re-election of Mr. Robert Hubbard as a Director 126,050,743 97.10% 3,764,771 2.90% 196,056 3. Re-election of Mr. Federico Nicholson as a Director 127,695,374 98.37% 2,119,811 1.63% 196,385 4. Confirmation of appointment of Mr. Masaharu Katayama as a Director 126,982,793 97.83% 2,821,748 2.17% 207,029 5. Approval of Employee Performance Rights and Options Plan 102,828,394 83.41% 20,447,656 16.59% 815,154

Rick Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:



Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager

Orocobre Ltd.

T: +61 7 3871 3985

M:+61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com

W: www.orocobre.com.au

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Ltd. (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 29% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

