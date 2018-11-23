Orocobre Limited - RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

BRISBANE, Nov. 23, 2018 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning 23 November 2018.
Details of the votes cast are as follows:
Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
1. Adoption of the Directors' Remuneration Report
119,312,028
96.81%
3,927,354
3.19%
466,543
2. Re-election of Mr. Robert Hubbard as a Director
126,050,743
97.10%
3,764,771
2.90%
196,056
3. Re-election of Mr. Federico Nicholson as a Director
127,695,374
98.37%
2,119,811
1.63%
196,385
4. Confirmation of appointment of Mr. Masaharu Katayama as a Director
126,982,793
97.83%
2,821,748
2.17%
207,029
5. Approval of Employee Performance Rights and Options Plan
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!