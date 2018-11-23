Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Filing of Interim Financial Statements

03:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.
(“Falcon”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

23 November 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2018 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2018, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2018 Operational Highlights

  • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$7.5 million at 30 September 2018 (31 December 2017: US$9 million).
  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.


CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
Davy (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363
RBC (Joint Broker)
Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland +44 20 7653 4000
Cenkos Securities plc (Joint Broker)
Neil McDonald/Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

Three months ended 30
September
2018
$’000		 Three months ended 30
September 2017
$’000		 Nine months ended 30
September 2018
$’000		 Nine months ended 30
September 2017
$’000
Revenue
Oil and natural gas revenue - 2 3 7
- 2 3 7
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses (35 ) (53 ) (114 ) (178 )
Production and operating expenses (3 ) (4 ) (12 ) (10 )
Depreciation - (1 ) (1 ) (3 )
General and administrative expenses (436 ) (528 ) (1,437 ) (1,489 )
Share based compensation (23 ) (137 ) (104 ) (550 )
Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (4 ) 71 (76 ) 217
Other Income - 1 - 1
(501 ) (651 ) (1,744 ) (2,012 )
Results from operating activities (501 ) (649 ) (1,741 ) (2,005 )
Fair value gain / (loss) – outstanding warrant 414 (116 ) 641 (1,970 )
Finance income 48 43 68 128
Finance expense (55 ) (48 ) (211 ) (144 )
Net finance expense (7 ) (5 ) (143 ) (16 )
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (94 ) (770 ) (1,243 ) (3,991 )
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company (94 ) (770 ) (1,242 ) (3,990 )
Non-controlling interests - - (1 ) (1 )
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (94 ) (770 ) (1,243 ) (3,991 )
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:
Basic and diluted (0.000 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.004 cent)



Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)

At 30 September
2018
$’000		 At 31 December
2017
$’000
Assets
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets 39,706 39,630
Property, plant and equipment 2 3
Trade and other receivables 22 33
Restricted cash 2,326 2,412
42,056 42,078
Current assets
Cash and cash on deposit 7,484 8,995
Trade and other receivables 164 186
7,648 9,181
Total assets 49,704 51,259
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital 383,737 383,570
Contributed surplus 45,041 44,937
Retained deficit (391,465 ) (390,223 )
37,313 38,284
Non-controlling interests 700 701
Total equity 38,013 38,985
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning provision 10,051 9,886
10,051 9,886
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 718 825
Derivative financial liabilities 922 1,563
1,640 2,388
Total liabilities 11,691 12,274
Total equity and liabilities 49,704 51,259


Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

Nine months ended 30 September
2018
$’000		 2017
$’000
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the period (1,243 ) (3,991 )
Adjustments for:
Share based compensation 104 550
Depreciation 1 3
Fair value (gain) / loss - outstanding warrant (641 ) 1,970
Net finance expense 143 16
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities 77 (217 )
Change in non-cash working capital:
Trade and other receivables 33 (16 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (118 ) 195
Net cash used in operating activities (1,644 ) (1,490 )
Cash flows from investing activities
Decrease in cash deposits – other receivables 6,028 4,270
Interest Received 68 50
Exploration and evaluation assets (76 ) (12 )
Net cash generated from investing activities 6,020 4,308
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the exercise of share options 167 680
Net cash generated from financing activities 167 680
Change in cash and cash equivalents 4,543 3,498
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents (26 ) 78
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,967 5,857
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 7,484 9,433


Cash and cash on deposit

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held on call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with initial maturities of three months or less at inception and bank overdrafts where a legal right of offset exists. Cash on deposit represents cash on deposit with a maturity in excess of three months.

30 September
2018		 31 December
2017
$’000 $’000
Cash and cash equivalents 7,484 2,967
Cash on deposit - 6,028
7,484 8,995


All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.


