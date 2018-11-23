Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Filing of Interim Financial Statements

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

23 November 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2018 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2018, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2018 Operational Highlights

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$7.5 million at 30 September 2018 (31 December 2017: US$9 million).

Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 30

September

2018

$’000 Three months ended 30

September 2017

$’000 Nine months ended 30

September 2018

$’000 Nine months ended 30

September 2017

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue - 2 3 7 - 2 3 7 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (35 ) (53 ) (114 ) (178 ) Production and operating expenses (3 ) (4 ) (12 ) (10 ) Depreciation - (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) General and administrative expenses (436 ) (528 ) (1,437 ) (1,489 ) Share based compensation (23 ) (137 ) (104 ) (550 ) Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (4 ) 71 (76 ) 217 Other Income - 1 - 1 (501 ) (651 ) (1,744 ) (2,012 ) Results from operating activities (501 ) (649 ) (1,741 ) (2,005 ) Fair value gain / (loss) – outstanding warrant 414 (116 ) 641 (1,970 ) Finance income 48 43 68 128 Finance expense (55 ) (48 ) (211 ) (144 ) Net finance expense (7 ) (5 ) (143 ) (16 ) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (94 ) (770 ) (1,243 ) (3,991 ) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (94 ) (770 ) (1,242 ) (3,990 ) Non-controlling interests - - (1 ) (1 ) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (94 ) (770 ) (1,243 ) (3,991 ) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted (0.000 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.004 cent)







Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 30 September

2018

$’000 At 31 December

2017

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 39,706 39,630 Property, plant and equipment 2 3 Trade and other receivables 22 33 Restricted cash 2,326 2,412 42,056 42,078 Current assets Cash and cash on deposit 7,484 8,995 Trade and other receivables 164 186 7,648 9,181 Total assets 49,704 51,259 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 383,737 383,570 Contributed surplus 45,041 44,937 Retained deficit (391,465 ) (390,223 ) 37,313 38,284 Non-controlling interests 700 701 Total equity 38,013 38,985 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 10,051 9,886 10,051 9,886 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 718 825 Derivative financial liabilities 922 1,563 1,640 2,388 Total liabilities 11,691 12,274 Total equity and liabilities 49,704 51,259





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended 30 September 2018

$’000 2017

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (1,243 ) (3,991 ) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 104 550 Depreciation 1 3 Fair value (gain) / loss - outstanding warrant (641 ) 1,970 Net finance expense 143 16 Effect of exchange rates on operating activities 77 (217 ) Change in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables 33 (16 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (118 ) 195 Net cash used in operating activities (1,644 ) (1,490 ) Cash flows from investing activities Decrease in cash deposits – other receivables 6,028 4,270 Interest Received 68 50 Exploration and evaluation assets (76 ) (12 ) Net cash generated from investing activities 6,020 4,308 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of share options 167 680 Net cash generated from financing activities 167 680 Change in cash and cash equivalents 4,543 3,498 Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents (26 ) 78 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,967 5,857 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 7,484 9,433





Cash and cash on deposit

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held on call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with initial maturities of three months or less at inception and bank overdrafts where a legal right of offset exists. Cash on deposit represents cash on deposit with a maturity in excess of three months.

30 September

2018 31 December

2017 $’000 $’000 Cash and cash equivalents 7,484 2,967 Cash on deposit - 6,028 7,484 8,995





All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

