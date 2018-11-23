Amex Undertakes Private Placement

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2018 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (“Amex” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has undertaken to complete a non-brokered private placement in the maximum amount of $500,000, through the offering of up to 6,250,000 units priced at $0.08 each. Each unit will consist in one common share and one common share purchase warrant having an exercise price of $0.15 and a term of 18 months.



Funds will be used for exploration work on the on going drilling program on the Perron property and for general working capital purposes.

Certain directors and insiders of Amex are expected to participate in the private placement for an maximum aggregate amount of $75,000. Pursuant to Policy 5.9 of the TSXV and Regulation 61-101 Respecting protection of minority security holders in special transactions ("Rule 61-101"), each of these transactions will constitute a "related party transaction" and as such, minority shareholder approval and a formal valuation may be required. However, the board expects that such transactions will meet the exemptions set out in Rule 61-101.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a 4-month and one day hold period and the transaction remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the private placement, Amex may enter into finder’s fee agreements with qualified persons and may pay a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised through their efforts.

For further information please contact Pierre Carrier at 514-866-8209.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.