Mechel Announces 2018 Nine Months Financial Results Conference Call and Internet Broadcast

MOSCOW, Nov. 23, 2018 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, announces that it intends to release its operational and financial results for the nine months period ending September 30, 2018, on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. In conjunction with these releases, Mechel will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Oleg Korzhov, Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.



The conference call will take place at the following time:

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

6:00 PM Moscow Time

3:00 PM London Time

10:00 AM New York Time

Please dial the number below approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the call.

Conference Call Phone Numbers:

International: +44 (0) 330 336 9411

US: +1 323-794-2575

Russia: +7 495 646 9190

Conference ID: 2937189

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a link on Mechel's web site at http://www.mechel.com/shareholders/report/

Please take 10 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download presentation and any necessary audio software. Additionally, a record of the webcast will be available on our web site.

Mechel PAO

Alexey Lukashov

Phone: +7 495 221 8888

e-mail: alexey.lukashov@mechel.com

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.