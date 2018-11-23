iMetal Resources Channel Samples 10 g/t Gold at Gowganda West Zone 3A

- New assay data from recent channel sampling at Zone 3A provides additional support for a potential grassroots drilling discovery;

- A system of quartz-carbonate veins, quartz stockworks and shear zones mineralized with pyrite and chalcopyrite was intersected in most of 84 new channel samples. Assays ranged in grade from geochemically anomalous to 9.96 g/t Au and varied in length from 0.7 meters to 1.25 meters (only gold assays have been completed to date);

- 15 samples assayed at least 1.3 g/t gold;

- Red jasper clasts identified elsewhere in the region near major deposits have been noted in conglomerate in Zone 3A;

- The Timiskaming-type rocks, alteration and style of mineralization at Zone 3A share similarities with the Kirkland Lake gold camp;

- An extensive logging operation at Gowganda West has helped reveal high-grade showings in outcrop over a broad area between Zone 3A and Zone 3C.