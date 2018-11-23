Pacton Gold Signs Definitive Agreement on Hong Kong Project

VANCOUVER, Nov. 23, 2018 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC, OTC: PACXF, FSE: 2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of October 11, 2018, it has entered into a Tenement Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 70% equity interest in the Hong Kong project (the "Hong Kong Project") from Clancy Exploration Ltd ("Clancy"), an Australian Securities Exchange Listed exploration company. The Hong Kong Project consists of a single granted exploration license covering 40.15 km2 and directly adjoins the Friendly Creek and Golden Palms projects held by Pacton.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay CDN$175,000 and issue 3,780,613 common shares of the Company.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Pacton's wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Pacton Pilbara Pty Ltd ("Pacton Pilbara") and Clancy will enter into a joint venture, with Pacton Pilbara acting as operator of the Hong Kong Project. A minimum of CDN$500,000 must be spent by Pacton Pilbara within two years of completion of the transaction. Clancy will be free carried with respect to expenditures until a decision to mine is made unanimously by both parties.

A finder's fee will be payable to Geonomics Australia Pty Ltd. in respect of the transaction as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This transaction is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold (PAC: TSXV; PACXF: US) is a well-financed Canadian junior with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of conglomerate-hosted gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

Alec Pismiris

Interim President & CEO



This news release contains or refers to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company acquiring an interest in the Hong Kong Project and completion of the proposed transaction described herein, the prospect of the Company achieving success in exploring the Hong Kong Project and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacton-gold-signs-definitive-agreement-on-hong-kong-project-300754806.html

SOURCE Pacton Gold Inc.