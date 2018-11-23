RJK Explorations Ltd. Announces Shareholder Approval of All Matters at Its Annual Meeting

Kirkland Lake, November 23, 2018 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions brought before them at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Kirkland Lake, Ontario on November 23, 2018.

The matters approved at the Meeting include the following:

i) the election of the directors nominated in the information circular filed by the Corporation on October 26, 2018, namely Glenn C. Kasner, Daniel Mackie, William E. MacRae and Amanda Kasner;

ii) the appointment of UHY McGovern Hurley as auditor of the Corporation; and,

iii) the approval of an ordinary resolution re-approving the Corporation's 10% "rolling" stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan Resolution").

"Insiders" of the Corporation to whom options may be granted under the stock option plan and "Associates" of those Insiders, in each case as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual, were not entitled to vote on the Stock Option Plan Resolution.

More specific details of the matters approved at the Meeting are set forth in a management information circular of the Corporation dated October 23, 2018 and posted on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

