Corporate Update

Val-d'Or, November 23, 2018 - Knick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: KNX) ("Knick Exploration" or "the Company") has determined to focus its efforts on the East-West gold property and Trecesson gold-tungsten property in the Val d'Or and Amos areas of Quebec. To this end the company has decided to release the Triple Lake property by way of a $10,000 sale back to an original vendor at this time.

Gordon N. Henriksen, P. Geo., Vice President of Knick Exploration, is the Company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

