Tethys Petroleum Limited: Annual General Meeting Change

Grand Cayman, November 23, 2018 - Tethys Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: TPL.H) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces that due to logistical reasons, the Company has considered it necessary to move the location and date of its upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Accordingly, the AGM will no longer be held in Astana, Kazakhstan on November 28, 2018.

An alternative date and location for the AGM will be announced shortly. This is likely to be Monday 3, December 2018 in either Frankfurt or Istanbul.

Tethys will confirm and announce the new AGM details as soon as possible. The Company apologises for any inconvenience caused to any shareholders who may have already made travel plans to attend the AGM.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum

info@tethys-group.com

www.tethys-group.com