Energold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, Nov. 23, 2018 - Energold Drilling Corp. (EGD: TSX.V) ("Energold" or "the Company" or "Energold Group") announces the resignation of Steven Gold as Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Jerry Huang as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Gold for his service and congratulate Mr. Huang on his appointment.

Mr. Huang has been with Energold in various investor relations and corporate development roles since 2012. Mr. Huang started his career at a Tier 1 bank in Canada managing over $100 million for private clients before joining executive roles at prominent junior mining companies with joint venture on multi-billion-dollar projects with groups such as Goldcorp and McEwan Mining. Subsequently, he was Vice President of International Lithium, one of the first lithium companies on the TSX Venture Exchange, and in 2010 received a landmark strategic IPO funding from the largest battery company in China. Since 2012, he has served in corporate development and investor relations roles with Impact Silver Corp., and most recently appointed Chief Financial Officer in February 2018. Mr. Huang graduated with a Masters of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia with exchanges at JiaoTong University in Shanghai and Europe and is completing the Chartered Professional Accountant designation. Since 2008, Mr. Huang has been part of over $100 million equity raised for junior resource and technology companies from equities and debt.

About Energold Drilling Corp.

Energold Drilling Corp. is a leading global specialty drilling company that services the mining, energy, infrastructure, geothermal, water and manufacturing sectors in 25 countries. Specializing in a socially and environmentally sensitive approach to drilling, Energold provides a comprehensive range of drilling services from early stage exploration to onsite operations as well as manufacturing.

