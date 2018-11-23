Dynasty Gold Raises $100,000 Through a Private Placement

VANCOUVER, November 23, 2018 - Dynasty GoldCorp. (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the"Company") is pleased to report that it has closed a non-brokeredprivate placement of 500,000 shares at $0.20 per share for $100,000. The sharesare subject to a twelve-month hold period from closing.
The Company willuse the proceeds of the private placement for general working capital.
About Dynasty GoldCorp.
Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company currentlyfocused on gold exploration in North America.Formore information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.
ONBEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DYNASTYGOLD CORP.
"Ivy Chong" _________________________________ Ivy Chong, President& CEO
For additional information please contact:
Vancouver Office: Ivy Chong Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com
Thispress release contains certain "forward-looking statements" thatinvolve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance thatsuch statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future eventscould differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSXVenture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for theadequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!