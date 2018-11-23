Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Dynasty Gold Raises $100,000 Through a Private Placement

23.11.2018  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, November 23, 2018 - Dynasty GoldCorp. (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the"Company") is pleased to report that it has closed a non-brokeredprivate placement of 500,000 shares at $0.20 per share for $100,000. The sharesare subject to a twelve-month hold period from closing.

The Company willuse the proceeds of the private placement for general working capital.

About Dynasty GoldCorp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company currentlyfocused on gold exploration in North America.Formore information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ONBEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
DYNASTYGOLD CORP.

"Ivy Chong"
_________________________________
Ivy Chong, President& CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

Thispress release contains certain "forward-looking statements" thatinvolve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance thatsuch statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future eventscould differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSXVenture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for theadequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: DynastyGold Corp.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Dynasty Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.dynastygoldcorp.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap