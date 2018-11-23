Dynasty Gold Raises $100,000 Through a Private Placement

VANCOUVER, November 23, 2018 - Dynasty GoldCorp. (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the"Company") is pleased to report that it has closed a non-brokeredprivate placement of 500,000 shares at $0.20 per share for $100,000. The sharesare subject to a twelve-month hold period from closing.

The Company willuse the proceeds of the private placement for general working capital.

About Dynasty GoldCorp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company currentlyfocused on gold exploration in North America.Formore information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

