Warrior Gold Announces Key Board Change and Review

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") announces that Paul Carroll, the Company's Executive Chairman has resigned as Executive Chairman and director effective immediately. Mr. Carroll's employment contract will terminate on November 30th 2018 and he has agreed to waive the notice terms in the agreement

Malcolm Burke, Director stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish to thank Paul for his significant contributions to the Company over the past six years." His industry experience at the highest levels has provided the Company with valuable guidance during challenging periods in the resource markets. Mr Carroll remains a significant shareholder and corporate supporter.

The Company is undertaking a review of all overhead, administrative and other costs related to the management of the Company. Management salaries, Board remuneration and all outside advisory and consultant contracts are under evaluation.

Warrior Gold is the 100% owner of the Goodfish-Kirana Property located 5 kilometer from the center of the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp where over 40 million ounces of gold has been produced and situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which is recognized as one of the world's highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 10 km long by 3 km wide (34 km2) and contains two major structural trends; the East-West trending Kirana Deformation Zone (approximately 8 km) and the North-East trending Goodfish Deformation Zone (approximately 2 km). The Goodfish-Kirana Property contains numerous historical gold showings, including 18 historical pits and shafts, as well as the historical Goodfish Mine (1930s) and the Kirana Kirkland Mine (1900s).

