The Mabilo and Masbate Projects Scoop the 2018 Philippines Presidential Mineral Industry Awards with Eight Awards

SUBIACO, November 26, 2018 - The Board of RTG Mining Inc. ("RTG", the "Company") (TSX:RTG, ASX:RTG, OTCQB:RTGGF) is pleased to announce that the Mabilo Project, held by Mt. Labo Exploration and Development Corporation ("Mt. Labo") was honoured at the recent 65th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference, receiving two awards including the outright winner for the Safest Exploration Project in the Philippines and the prestigious Platinum Award for Mineral Exploration in recognition of excellence in environmental, safety, health management and community development in the conduct of its mineral exploration.

This is a significant achievement by the team at Mt. Labo, led by the Chairman, Ms Gloria Tan Climaco and the Managing Director, Attorney Eduardo Escueta. The team on the ground at the Mabilo Project have worked diligently and closely with the community with special mention to the Project Manager, Engineer Artemio Ranin Jr, the Community Relations and Environment Manager, Ms Melanie Valenciano, the Compliance and Tenement Management, Attorney Wendy Manlong, the Project Geologist, Mr David Gotera and the Safety Officer, Mr Jeffrey Nano.

RTG is proud of their achievements and was encouraged by the progress the Industry has made over the last 12 months, lead by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, who have made significant progress in returning the Mining Industry to a strong focus on world's best practices and the highest of environmental and social standards. RTG is optimistic about the future of the Mining Industry in the Philippines and remains ready and committed to moving forward with the start up of the exciting new Mabilo Project.

RTG would also like to express congratulations to the teams at the Masbate Gold Project, developed initially by the RTG Management team, who were a triple winner of Platinum Awards for Mineral Exploration, Mineral Processing and Surface Mining, while also receiving 3 further awards for Safety and Mining Forest. B2 Gold Corporation, Filminera Resources Corporation and Phil. Gold Processing and Refining Corp. should be proud of their achievements and it is a true testament to their focus on excellence and demonstrating the valuable contribution of responsible mining to the Philippines.

ABOUT RTG MINING INC

RTG Mining Inc. is a mining and exploration company listed on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Australian Securities Exchange and the OTCQB Venture Market. RTG is focused on a proposal with a landowner lead consortium to secure an exploration licence at the high tonnage copper-gold Panguna Project in Bougainville PNG and the high grade copper/gold/magnetite Mabilo Project in the Philippines, while also identifying major new projects which will allow the Company to move quickly and safely to production.

RTG has an experienced management team which has to date developed seven mines in five different countries, including being responsible for the development of the Masbate Gold Mine in the Philippines through CGA Mining Ltd.. RTG has some of the most respected and international institutional investors as shareholders including Franklin Templeton, Sun Valley, Sprott and Equinox.

