Gungnir Resources Profiled as Featured Company in Video by InvestmentPitch Media

SURREY BC, November 26, 2018 - Gungnir Resources Inc. (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) ("Gungnir" or the "Company"), a successful Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on discovery in Sweden, selected as feature company in video by InvestmentPitch Media.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses the Company. The link to the video will also be posted on the Company's home page at www.gungnirresources.com.

Gungnir holds high-potential exploration assets in mineral-rich Sweden. Successful exploration by the Company has resulted in back-to-back new target discoveries in 2017 and 2018 in its first two rounds of drilling. Knaften, its key project, now has two brand new base metal targets (Rodingtrask VMS zinc-copper and a magmatic copper-nickel target) adding significant up-side to the previously gold-only Knaften project. All three targets on Knaften are wide-open for expansion and further discovery.

The Knaften project is situated at the south end of a regional structure known as the "Gold Line" or Knaften-Barsele Arc located within a prolific VMS region including the Skellefte Belt and VMS belts in Finland. In addition to the key Knaften project, the Company holds permits covering two nickel deposits, which collectively host 70 million pounds of nickel in historic resources**, and the recently staked Norrbotten gold and base metal permits.

Gungnir additionally holds an advance royalty from the sale of a gold project in BC, Canada in 2014. The Company has received $3M so far from the project sale. $3M is still due to the Company in annual $1M payments; the next $1M payment is due on April 30, 2019.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Paakki has 30 years-experience in mineral exploration with a large portion of it focused on Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au massive sulphides.

Note: ** A qualified person for Gungnir Resources has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current resources and Gungnir is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V) with gold and base metal permits in northern Sweden within a region hosting 12 million ounces of gold delineated in existing and mined resources plus several past-producing and producing VMS base metal mines. The Company's key project, Knaften (includes new Rodingtrask target and a separate copper-nickel target), is situated at the southern extension of the "Gold Line" which hosts a number of gold deposits including Faboliden and Svartliden (Dragon Mining), and Barsele VMS-gold (Agnico Eagle and Barsele Minerals). The Company additionally holds a royalty stream from the sale of the Kenville Gold Project in BC with $3,000,000 still due in three further annual advance cash payments of $1,000,000 each. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

