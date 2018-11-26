Maxtech Focuses on Vanadium Asset Acquisitions

Engages New Geologist

VANCOUVER, November 26, 2018 - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (FSE: M1N) (OTC PINK: MTEHF) ("Maxtech" or the "Company") announces that it is increasing its focus on vanadium assets across North and South America.

The Company is focusing on vanadium to be a catalyst in its growing portfolio of strategic metals. Maxtech is presently reviewing multiple vanadium opportunities across North and South America and building on an already significant set of vanadium exploration assets including those in Quebec, Canada, Bahia, Brazil, along with agreements in place in Utah, USA.

Vanadium is becoming a more prevalent alternative in battery power storage. Due to the size and weight required, vanadium redox batteries are expected to be well suited to grid storage applications and are expected to complement the growth in grid scale wind and solar generation capacity. Additionally, according to the China Iron and Steel Research institute (CISRI), new rebar standards should see China's vanadium metal consumption increase by 30% over the next two years.

MAXTECH WELCOMES AVROM HOWARD, MSc, PGeo

The Company has engaged a professional geologist to help focus on this vanadium strategy. Mr. Avrom Howard, MSc, PGeo has over 40 years of technical expertise and executive experience, currently with his firm Nebu Consulting LLC. Nebu is an independent firm that provides a variety of research, analysis, fieldwork, project management and related services to the international mineral exploration and mining industry. Avrom worked in the Colorado Plateau region for several years, having called Grand Junction, Colorado his home for almost a decade while pursuing uranium-vanadium opportunities for Homeland Uranium, a company that he co-founded. Earlier, in 1994 he founded Odyssey Resources Limited, a company that focused on base and precious metals across North Africa and the Middle East. Mr. Howard obtained a BSc in Geology from the University of Toronto and a MSc in Geology from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He is registered as a Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

"Maxtech welcomes Mr. Howard and looks forward to him leading the vanadium exploration team with great success," stated Peter Wilson, CEO.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Avrom Howard MSc, PGeo, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Maxtech's projects as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation focused primarily on manganese mineral properties.

