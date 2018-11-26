Alvopetro Awards Pipeline Construction Contract and Hires Investor Relations Firm

CALGARY, Nov. 26, 2018 - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSX-V:ALV) has awarded the contract for the construction of our 11-kilometre transfer pipeline. Alvopetro has also retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to assist with investor relations activities.

Pipeline Contract

Alvopetro has contracted Tecmaster Engenharia e Construções Ltda ("Tecmaster") to construct our 11-kilometre transfer pipeline from the Caburé unit to our Gas Treatment Facility being constructed by Enerflex Ltd. Tecmaster is a local construction company with over 15 years of on-shore pipeline construction experience in Brazil. Alvopetro has also ordered all the required pipe for the project, and the total pipeline project is budgeted to cost US$3.5 million. Pipeline construction is expected to be completed over a 6-month period and under the terms of the agreement Tecmaster has provided warranties over the completion date of the project. Alvopetro estimates that we will commence construction in March 2019 and that the pipeline will be fully operational by September 2019.

Our share of natural gas from the Caburé unit will be shipped via this 11-kilometre transfer pipeline to our natural gas processing facility and sold to Bahiagás under the terms of our May 2018 long-term Gas Sales Agreement. In September 2018, we executed the Gas Treatment Agreement with Enerflex. Under the terms of the Gas Treatment Agreement, Enerflex will construct and own the natural gas processing facility (the "Facility"), provide ongoing operations and maintenance, and warranty the delivery schedule and on-stream performance of the Facility. The Facility is scheduled to begin commissioning in November 2019 and be fully operational by the end of 2019. Alvopetro plans to be in a position to deliver first gas at the end of 2019.

Investor Relations

Alvopetro has retained the services of Renmark to assist with our investor relations activities. This is a transformational time for Alvopetro and we are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce our profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Alvopetro will be cash consideration of $8,000 CAD, starting December 1, 2018 for a period of six months ending on May 31, 2019 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Updated Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available at: http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé and Gomo natural gas assets and the construction of strategic midstream infrastructure.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

