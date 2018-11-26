Continental Gold Announces Resignation of Mateo Restrepo Villegas as President

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2018 - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mateo Restrepo Villegas as President of the Company, effective November 30, 2018.

"Mateo has been an integral part of Continental since he joined the Company in August 2015 and made many important contributions over the past three years. In particular, Mateo's leadership in working with the Colombian and Antioquia Governments to help shape the Company's 'Modern Mining' platform will forever be engraved in our history," commented Ari Sussman, CEO of the Company. "On behalf of the board of directors and the Company, I would like to personally thank Mateo for his hard work and dedication during his tenure and wish him well."

