Chakana Copper Announces Approval of the Semi-Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment at Soledad, Peru

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2018 - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSX-V: PERU; OTCQB: CHKKF; FWB: 1ZX) (the “Company” or “Chakana) is pleased to report that it has received final government approval of the Semi-detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIAsd) covering a portion of the Soledad copper-gold-silver project in Peru. The approval applies to the original area of the Declaration of Environmental Impact (DIA) on the Soledad exploration permit and includes 120 additional drilling platforms.



Map showing Chakana’s 3,085-hectare land position with known breccia pipes and occurrences. Area of original Condor land position shown in blue, Rosales land position in white, and Barrick concessions in green. The original Declaration of Environmental Impact (DIA) was limited to the Condor concessions.





“This is an important milestone for Chakana as it provides the necessary drill platforms to test numerous targets on the Soledad project. We are now able to apply for a modification to our existing permit to allow us to relocate platforms beyond the original permitted area, where several high priority targets exist, including the Huancarama Breccia Complex and the Paloma East and West breccia pipes (Fig. 1). While we wait for the modification to be approved, we are busy completing detailed mapping, rock sampling, soil surveys and surface electromagnetic surveys to better prioritize future drill targets,” stated David Kelley, President & CEO.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canadian based minerals exploration company and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, Chakana Resources S.A.C., is currently advancing the Soledad project near Aija, in the Ancash region of the highly prolific Cordillera Negra mountain range of Peru.

