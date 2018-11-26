Hudson Resources Announces Start of Commissioning of The White Mountain Anorthosite Project in Greenland

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2018 - Hudson Resources Inc. ("Hudson" or the "Company") (TSXV: HUD, OTC: HUDRF) is pleased to announce that construction at its 100% owned anorthosite (calcium feldspar) mine in Greenland is now complete and commissioning is underway.



Commissioning highlights to date include:

Mine haul road complete and blasted anorthosite now being trucked down to the plant

Primary and secondary mobile crushers producing feed material for the process plant

Process power plant facility fully commissioned and operational

Dry run of all equipment in the process plant complete

Crushed rock now being fed in to the plant and testing of all equipment under load and balancing of plant systems is underway

James Tuer, Hudson’s President stated: “We are very excited to have reached this key milestone of delivering our anorthosite from the mine to the plant and watching it being processed into product for our customers. We expect commissioning will take approximately 4-6 weeks. We are in negotiations with shippers to move the first load of finished product to the US eastcoast in January.”

Pictures of the commissioning progress can be found on the company website at https://hudsonresourcesinc.com/gallery.

