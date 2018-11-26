Energold Drilling Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Trading Symbol: "EGD: TSX.V"

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2018 - Energold Drilling Corp. ("Energold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce third quarter 2018 revenue of $21.9 million across three business divisions, representing a 11% increase over revenue of $19.8 million in the third quarter of 2017. The Company achieved a combined gross margin of 17% during the period compared to 14% in the same quarter in 2017. The net loss for the period was $2.5 million compared to $4.1 million in the same period of 2017, owing to improved activity and a stronger gross margin. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $1.0 million in Q3-2018 compared to a loss of $0.8 million in Q3-2017.

Mineral activity levels have been reflective of commodity prices over the last 18 months with a general improvement since late 2016. Recent metal price weakness in the second quarter of 2018 has led to a more cautious approach on the part of some customers, while others expect to continue to move forward on their exploration plans. The Company has experienced a significant increase in non-mineral drilling activity. Both sustainable energy drilling and Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) have been an area of strong momentum this year with increases in revenues year-to-date by almost double, compared to 2017.

The company ended the third quarter with cash $4.1 million and with working capital of $47.7 million. Management continues to focus on expanding current markets while ensuring working capital levels remain suitable to meet current and future programs.

Quarter-to-date and year-to-date results comparison



For three months ended

September 30 For nine months ended

September 30 CAD$ (000s) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue









Mineral 9,513 11,582 32,763 34,346

Manufacturing 1,295 1,839 8,926 4,725

Energy and infrastructure 11,107 6,362 27,870 17,625 Total Revenue $21,915 $19,783 $69,559 $56,696









Gross profit 3,776 2,780 13,177 9,092 Operating loss (1,583) (3,260) (3,551) (8,798) Net loss (2,546) (4,062) (7,232) (11,692)

MINERAL DRILLING DIVISION

During the third quarter of 2018, Energold's mineral division drilled 56,400 meters compared to 75,600 meters in the third quarter of 2017. Despite a higher price per meter in the period of $169 compared to $153 per meter in the same period in 2017, revenue in the mineral segment dropped slightly to $9.5 million from $11.6 million in the same period of 2017. The market for mineral drilling services remained strong in the quarter as junior and intermediate companies continued to deploy capital to exploration programs.

The margin for the three months ended September 30, 2018 in this division was $1.5 million or 16% compared to $1.3 million or 11% in the comparable period in 2017. The margin improvement in the period is demonstrative of management's continued focus on cost control as activity remains stronger than in past years.

Meters Drilled During the Quarter



Q3-2018 Q2-2018 Q1-2018 Q4-2017 Q3-2017 Meters Drilled 56,400 83,100 72,400 66,300 75,600

At September 30, 2018 the Company has 139 rigs in its mineral drilling fleet. The Company intends to add new equipment on an as-needed basis and may modify existing equipment to meet customer demand. The Company will continue to work with certain clients who require specific equipment to meet challenging conditions at various projects.

OIL AND GAS, SUSTAINABLE DRILLING & INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018 were $11.1 million compared to $6.4 million in same period for 2017. The margin for the three months ended September 30, 2018 in this division was $2.2 million or 20% compared to $1.4 million or 22% in the comparable period in 2017. Revenue growth is a result of management's focus on adding more revenue streams to reduce rig downtime during the summer months, especially in the area of sustainable drilling where the Company is building a leading market share position across Canada and the United States. There is considerable room for margin expansion as newer revenue streams mature and economies of scale develop.

Meters drilled:



For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30

2018 2017 2018 2017 Infrastructure 19,200 13,900 45,000 32,200 Oil sands 2,800 1,800 22,500 13,600 Sustainable drilling 114,700 53,200 217,800 94,000

136,700 68,900 285,300 139,800

MANUFACTURING DIVISION – DANDO DRILLING

Revenues for Dando in the third quarter of 2018 were $1.3 million with a margin of 6% compared to revenues of $1.8 million with a margin of 5% in the third quarter of 2017. This improvement in margins demonstrates the results of the completion of the division's restructuring activities in 2017 which have led to a more streamlined manufacturing process.

Management is currently considering several options for the manufacturing division, including a possible sale of Dando or joint venture.

INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

Management expects the balance of the year to be reflective of typical, seasonal trends in the mineral drilling market while it expects some areas of lower activity due to recent mineral price weakness. The Company is actively bidding several projects in its key Latin American and African markets where demand has recovered from multi-year lows, despite a more cautious customer base. Improvements in efficiencies should help offset some lower activity levels and assist in maintaining margins across this division.

In the energy drilling business, the Company's clients are in the planning stages of work programs for the upcoming winter. While these programs are not yet finalized until mid-fall, management expects activity to continue to improve this winter as higher oil prices drive activity in Western Canada and have helped expand budgets in the oil patch. Meanwhile, efforts to grow the Company's green energy business has been successful as the Company has completed several large-scale projects across North America and is bidding on several others at this time.

About Energold Drilling Corp.

Energold Drilling Corp. is a leading global specialty drilling company that services the mining, energy, infrastructure, geothermal, water and manufacturing sectors in 25 countries. Specializing in a socially and environmentally sensitive approach to drilling, Energold provides a comprehensive range of drilling services from early stage exploration to onsite operations as well as manufacturing.

