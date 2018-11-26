LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 - In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:
Royal Dutch Shell plc´s (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) capital consists of 4,513,394,760 A shares and 3,745,486,731 B shares, each with equal voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.
The total number of A shares and B shares in issue is 8,258,881,491 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA´s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations Europe: +31-70-377-3996 United States: +1-832-337-2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-voting-rights-and-capital-300755238.html
