Iconic Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Bonnie Claire Project, Nevada

Iconic Minerals Ltd. announces further to its News Release dated November 1, 2018, that the Company has filed the National Instrument 43-10 technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report, Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nye County, Nevada" dated effective September 15, 2018, prepared by Global Resource Engineering, Ltd.

The Bonnie Claire Lithium Property:

The Property is located within Sarcobatus Valley that is approximately 30 km (19 miles) long and 20 km (12 miles) wide. Quartz-rich volcanic tuffs, that contain anomalous amounts of lithium, occur within and adjacent to the valley. Geochemical analysis of the local salt flats has yielded lithium values up to 340 ppm. The gravity low within the valley is 20 km (12 miles) long, and the current estimates of depth to basement rocks range from 600 to 1,200 meters (2,000 to 4,000 feet). The current claim block covers an area of 35 km2 (13.5 mi2) with potential to be underlain by lithium-rich sediments.

