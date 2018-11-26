New Energy Metals Announces Appointment of New President and CEO

Vancouver, November 26, 2018 - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") announces the appointment of César Lopez as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Lopez replaces Grant Ewing, who previously held the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company until November 1, 2018. The appointment of Mr. Lopez as President and Chief Executive Officer is aligned with the Company's long-term commitment to its South American projects, and has been done in anticipation of advancing the Company's interests with new acquisitions.

Mr. Lopez has over 25 years of experience in the natural resources sector, with a strong focus on mining and mineral exploration within Latin America and Eurasia. From 2015 to mid-2018 he served as Executive Chairman at Southern Pioneer Resources, a private Canadian mineral exploration company with silver and copper projects in Chile. Prior to that, Mr. Lopez served as President and CEO of Aegean Metals Group, where he successfully led the senior exploration team that discovered the Hot Maden project in Turkey. Hot Maden is a high-grade gold asset, with an NPV of approximately $1.4 billion.

A founding partner and the former CEO of AQM Copper Inc., Mr. Lopez successfully managed the acquisition and development of the Zafranal copper and gold deposit in Southern Peru, which resulted in the acquisition of AQM Copper Inc. by Teck Resources Ltd. in November of 2016. With an estimated 401 Mt of reserves and 488.7 Mt of resources, the Zafranal Copper-Gold project has a post-tax NPV of approximately $496 million.

Prior to these positions, Mr. Lopez acted as director of Centenario Copper Corp. from 2004 to 2009. During his tenure, the company successfully acquired, developed and built the Franke SX/EW heap leach project in northern Chile. In 2009, Quadra Mining Ltd. acquired Centenario Copper Corp..

Mr. Lopez holds a Law Degree from Universidad Gabriela Mistral in Chile and a Master's Degree in International Commercial Law from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. He holds a Diploma in Marketing from UC Berkeley and is also a candidate for a Master of Science in Mineral Economics from Universidad de Chile and Curtin University of Perth (Western Australia). A member of the Chilean Bar Association and the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation, Mr. Lopez was named a member of the Board of Advisors of Mines and Money Americas in 2016.

David Cross, Chief Financial Officer of New Energy Metals, stated that: "Mr. Lopez brings a wealth of experience to his appointment as President and CEO and the Company could not be in more capable hands. Not only has he helped to guide a number of Canadian companies through the various stages of project development in Latin America, his proven track record of success has consistently brought significant value to investors. We look forward to working with Mr. Lopez long into the future."

Mr. Lopez expressed enthusiasm for his new appointment, stating: "I am excited to be given the helm of New Energy Metals at such a critical time. Not only will the way the Company conducts its business going forward provide a blueprint for those serving the new energy metals market, our continued focus on the acquisition of advanced exploration assets in Latin America will create meaningful value for our shareholders and provide a long-term business strategy with staying power."

About the Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal copper project located in northern Chile and several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district.

