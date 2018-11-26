Alcoa Corporation Amends and Restates Revolving Credit Agreement

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, today announced that it entered into an amended and restated $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement on November 21, 2018.

This amended and restated revolving credit agreement, among other things:

Extends the maturity date of the credit facility from November 14, 2022 to November 21, 2023;

Permits release of the collateral should the Company achieve an investment grade rating with a stable outlook or better;

Decreases the applicable interest rate margin on Libor and base rate loans, and subjects them to further decreases for so long as the Company has an investment grade rating; and

Provides additional flexibility for the Company to make restricted payments, to make investments, and to incur indebtedness.

“Our ability to successfully amend our revolving credit agreement reflects Alcoa’s improving financial profile,” said William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen the Company to gain even greater flexibility in the future.”

JPMorgan Chase Bank serves as the administrative agent.

