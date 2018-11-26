EOG Resources Announces Key Officer Promotion and Rotation

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2018 - EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) today announced that Kenneth W. "Ken" Boedeker has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, and will join the headquarters executive management team effective December 1, 2018. Ken Boedeker is currently Vice President and General Manager of EOG's Denver office, which includes responsibility for operations in the Powder River Basin, Williston Basin and DJ Basin. David W. Trice, currently Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will move to and assume responsibility for EOG's Denver office as Executive Vice President and General Manager and will continue to report to Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., Chief Operating Officer.

"Ken and David are exceptional leaders that epitomize the EOG culture," said William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Both Ken and David have proven track records of managing technical and operational teams for exploration and development success. This rotation will further strengthen EOG's deep bench of high-caliber leadership."

Ken Boedeker has more than 33 years of industry experience and 24 years of service with EOG. As the leader of EOG's Denver office since 2016, he has been instrumental to the company's recent success in the Powder River Basin. Prior to leading EOG's Denver office, Ken served as Vice President, Engineering and Acquisitions at EOG's headquarters and held technical and managerial positions of increasing responsibility across multiple offices within EOG. Ken holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Wyoming.

David Trice has 25 years industry experience and nearly 20 years of service with EOG. Before joining the headquarters executive management team in 2013, he served as Vice President and General Manager of EOG's Fort Worth office, after holding various roles of increasing responsibility since being hired as a Senior Geologist in EOG's Midland office in 1999. David earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Texas Tech University and a Master of Science degree in Geology from Texas Christian University.

About EOG

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

John Wagner 713-571-4404

Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-announces-key-officer-promotion-and-rotation-300755430.html

SOURCE EOG Resources Inc.